Michelle Keegan may be making the most of her time in Australia, but that hasn't stopped her from fitting in her workout regime.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress - who recently celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Mark Wright - gave fans a glimpse into her fitness sessions with a rare gym selfie.

With her dark tresses swept into a carefree bun, Michelle showed off her ultra-toned figure in tight black leggings and a matching sports bra from her and husband Mark's new gym wear brand AYTEE7.

"I look like a mole with long arms, but I did it," she captioned the image, later sharing another photo to show off her rear view.

The couple launched the glam sportswear range in April, and a message on Aytee 7's official website reads: "We are a community-driven fitness wear brand. Uncompromised in design, our Men's and Women's ranges are all-fitness, crafted by our founders [Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright] and exist for authentic expression."

Michelle, 34, recently flew Down Under to film for a new BBC drama series, Ten Pound Poms. The six-part series follows a group of British emigrants as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world.

Michelle shared this rare gym selfie

As well as her recent post, Michelle has been regularly updating her fans with glimpses of her first few days on her Instagram Stories, which included a trip to Bondi Beach, a supermarket and on Sunday she uploaded a photo of her delicious looking paella breakfast.

"My 1st week down unda," she wrote, which prompted lots of messages from fans. "Just gorgeous @michkeegan natural beauty through and through," said one, while another remarked: "So proud of you, go and smash it."

