Kate Garraway 'exhausted and fretful' in emotional update husband Derek's health

Kate Garraway said she felt "exhausted and fretful" in an emotional post on social media on Sunday updating fans on her husband Derek's health.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram with a video of flowers in her garden and in the caption penned the incredibly candid message.

The star wrote: "So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.

"As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting. It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me.



Kate finds peace in her garden

"The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze. I am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it.

"Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!"

Fans inundated the mother-of-two with supportive messages. One follower penned: "Hope things improve for you soon Kate, so glad you have your beautiful garden to keep you calm xx."

Kate and Derek's home has been adapted since his illness

A second added: "Aw so sad to hear about Derek being in and out of hospital. It must be such a worry for you all. Often think about him and it's lovely seeing you on GMB with Ben - my 2 fav people.

"You are such a beautiful person inside and out. Hope Darcy and Billy are okay. Much love to you all from Norfolk."

A third replied: "Love & hugs to you and your family Kate." A fourth said: "Nature always brings me some comfort and healing."

A fifth added: "Hello Kate. I'm so glad you find joy in your garden. Don't work too much. Just sit with a cup of tea and enjoy the birds and the silence. Then decide if to cut the peony and put some in a vase or whether to leave it in the garden (what i am currently deliberating!) Take care x."

Kate and Derek share two children

Derek caught Covid in March 2020 and has been unwell ever since, unable to fully regain mobility or his speech, with Kate adapting their home for her husband as he now needs 24-hour care.

Kate likened her husband Derek Draper's health issues to those Bruce Willis is suffering from, with the actor struggling to speak after being diagnosed with aphasia.

She said: "In a sense, Derek – because of Covid – has a version of this where he can understand, sometimes do odd words but can't express himself."

Derek was due to return to Mexico for 28 days in March 2022 for more treatment, after initially receiving treatment there in February. Kate is yet to speak about how this went.

