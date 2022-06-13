Amber Heard's first TV interview since defamation trial - all we know The actress is set to speak out

Amber Heard is sitting down for her first televised interview since her loss in her highly-publicized defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp.

MORE: Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

The actress will deliver the tell-all to Today's Savannah Guthrie, set to air on Tuesday at 7AM ET, marking her first public appearance since the trial.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amber Heard's lawyer makes TV debut on CBS Mornings

The show shared an exclusive clip from the segment ahead of its arrival, where Amber spoke about being unfairly portrayed on social media and her thoughts regarding the jury's verdict.

"Even if you think that I'm lying," she said: "You still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair."

MORE: Amber Heard shares fears for women's rights as Johnny Depp says he is 'moving forward'

Savannah also asked her about how she felt about the jury's decision, as the Aquaman star revealed that she didn't "blame the jury."

"I don't blame them. I actually understand, he's a beloved character. And people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Amber is sitting down for her first interview with Today

In late May Johnny won his lawsuit against Amber following a six-week trial that was live-streamed online. Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100million.

MORE: Johnny Depp surprises fans with exciting news following Amber Heard lawsuit win

MORE: Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft reveals what really happened after the trial verdict

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10million and a further $5million dollars in punitive damages.

The jury also awarded Amber $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

She last released a public statement immediately after the trial

Amber shared a statement detailing her sadness at having "lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly." Johnny broke his silence with his record-breaking debut on TikTok, while their lawyers have also made morning show appearances to comment on the case.

Tune in for her tell-all on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 on NBC's TODAY and Friday, June 17 on Dateline NBC 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.