Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey leaves fans speechless with incredible singing voice The country stars are doting parents to three daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have incredibly strong genes - with more than one of their daughters following in their footsteps as musicians.

The couple's youngest daughter Audrey McGraw blew her social media followers away this week after sharing an incredible video of herself singing at the piano.

Modestly describing the footage as "very messy" and "very rough," Audrey had many people disagreeing with her. "What a voice!" one follower wrote, while another remarked: "I feel like I should be watching this performance in a dark, smoke filled, bar in New Orleans." A third added: "What an incredible talent."

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Audrey isn't the only one out of her siblings who has a talent for singing either, as her oldest sister Gracie is making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage.

The sisters are incredibly close to each other, as well as their other sibling Maggie, who keeps a lower profile on social media.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw is incredibly talented!

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Audrey McGraw with her mom

The couple often pay tribute to their children on social media, and just last month Tim posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his oldest daughter on her birthday.

The actor shared a snapshot of himself embracing his firstborn, who looked strikingly like mother Faith Hill, along with an incredible clip.

Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters - pictured with Audrey and Maggie

He added a video of his daughter from what looked like a showreel, displaying her acting and phenomenal singing chops for the camera.

"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart," he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."

