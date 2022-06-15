Geri Horner shares excitement following honorary doctorate award The former Spice Girl has undertaken some extraordinary work

Geri Horner has announced that she is set to receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University later this year.

Taking to her Instagram, the 49-year-old shared a joyous picture with her 1.2 million followers to celebrate her remarkable achievement. Geri beamed for the cameras as she posed alongside Professor Sir Chris Husbands.

Dressed to impress, the songstress donned a tailored cream blazer with navy trimming. She styled her red locks in a mid-parting and curled the ends for an elegant hairdo. Geri finished off her look with a pair of timeless pearl earrings.

She captioned the picture: "It's out there DR HALLIWELL-HORNER – SO HAPPY AND PROUD!!!"

Her fans rushed to congratulate the philanthropist, with one commenting: "Congrats Doctor Spice!"

Another added: "Congratulations! Absolute girl power!!"

A third penned: "Yes! An absolute legend and so worthy!"

Geri looked radiant as she celebrated her achievement

The singer has been awarded the significant accolade to honour her work promoting and championing children, young people and women's rights over the last 25 years. Geri will collect her honorary doctorate at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam's graduation fortnight in November.

Speaking of her achievement, Geri gushed: "It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University. I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams."

Geri spoke at the The Queen's Commonwealth Essay competition in 2021

Highlighting her important work, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor or Sheffield Hallam University, said: "Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the University’s mission to Transform Lives."

He concluded by saying: "I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community."

Honorary doctorates are awarded by universities to recognise outstanding achievement in a particular field or service to the broader community. Sheffield Hallam University has been awarding the accolades since gaining status as a university in 1993.

