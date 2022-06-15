Helen Skelton shares joy as she receives fresh flowers from her youngest son The mum-of-three was overjoyed

Helen Skelton showed off a sweet bouquet of flowers gifted to her by her youngest son, Louis Myler.

SEE: Helen Skelton wows fans with her elite multitasking skills

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 38-year-old presenter posted an adorable picture of Louis running through the garden on Tuesday evening. The mum-of-three followed up her story with a stunning photo of some freshly picked pink flowers handed to her by Louis as a thoughtful gift.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares incredibly relatable parenting moment

She captioned the photo: "When your baby boy brings you flowers".

The heartwarming moment comes after Helen spent some quality time with her family and friends at Yorkshire Wildlife Park over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Helen shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie and captioned the post: "One of those classic, perfect, chaotic Bank Holiday days out with six kids from 4 months to 7 years… Grazed knees, spilt drinks, disappearing children, crowds and chaos but we wouldn’t have them any other way."

MORE: Helen Skelton enjoys star-studded celebration following marriage split

MORE: Helen Skelton undergoes stunning transformation in first public outing since marriage split

Fans were quick to heap praise on the presenter with one adding: "Sounds amazing…make the most of it they will be all grown up in no time."

Another penned: "Just remember you're doing an amazing job".

A third remarked: "Glad to see that you have a smile on your face, gorgeous lady".

Helen shared the heartwarming moment with her fans

Helen's recent upbeat posts come in the wake of her painful heartbreak following her split from her husband, Richie Myler. The pair called it quits in April this year following eight years of marriage.

Announcing their split on social media in April, Helen shared a short statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The presenter's children made the most of the summer evening

Following their shock separation, Richie has seemingly started a new romance – and has decided to cut public ties with Helen by unfollowing her on Instagram. He does, however, follow rumoured girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, whose account has been set to private.

Helen and Richie married in December 2013 and together share three children – Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby daughter Elsie.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.