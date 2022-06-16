Tilly Ramsay shares look inside her university room as she celebrates end of first year The former Strictly star is studying Psycology

Tilly Ramsay has completed her first year at university, and Gordon Ramsay's daughter took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a picture of herself posing inside her empty room, and seemed pleased that she was finally heading home.

"And that's the end of first year of uni," she wrote alongside several celebratory emojis.

In the snap, an empty desk can be seen to the right, located next to a big sash window with views overlooking several trees. On the right of the image, her undressed bed can be spotted as well as a wall mirror.

Tilly shared a rare look inside her university room

While many thought that Tilly would be taking after her chef dad, and studying cuisine, she instead opted for a psychology degree.

The beginning of her university year was very different from other students as the 20-year-old was competing on Strictly.

"I'm starting university, studying psychology!" she told The Express ahead of the show starting in September.

"Luckily, quite a lot of that is online and the first term covers a lot of my A-level course, so it's pretty relaxed. And there are no exams or anything this term."

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is studying psycology

"My main focus is dancing, but it's slightly unlucky timing," she added.

Tilly went on to stay on the show until week ten and during the duration of the dance competition, she took to Instagram to share with fans how she was juggling it with her studies.

"That's how @tillyramsay listens to her uni lectures and gets ready for a Photoshoot," her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin wrote alongside a photo of Tilly in which she could be seen getting her hair and makeup done whilst listening to a lecture on her laptop.