Tilly Ramsay reveals clever way she juggles uni with Strictly – see photo Tilly studies psychology at uni

Tilly Ramsay and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin are waltzing their way one step closer to the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball after receiving four 10s for their showstopping Couple's Choice last Saturday night.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is no doubt rehearsing hard for her next Strictly performance, but the social media star hasn't only got the competition on her mind. As well as competing in the popular TV dance show, she's also just started her Psychology degree at university. So how does the 20-year-old fit it all in?

Luckily, Tilly answered that question for us, with a photo of herself multitasking posted on her Instagram Stories.

In the snap taken by her dance partner Nikita, we see Tilly dressed casually in a tracksuit as she sits in a dressing room getting her hair done. The star also has her laptop on her legs and looks to be concentrating on her studies.

Nikita wrote: "That's how @tillyramsay listens to her uni lectures and gets ready for a Photoshoot."

Looks like Tilly is grabbing any moment she can to catch up on her work.

We're sure she's still buzzing from her beautiful performance on Saturday when she stunned the judges with her Couple's Choice routine inspired by Matilda the Musical - which held a special place in her heart.

Tilly and Nikita danced to Matilda's Revolting Children on Strictly season 19

In a post shared on Instagram, the star reflected on what the dance would mean to her as she attached emotional significance to the musical it was from.

Tilly's family have given her plenty of support during her run on Strictly, and dad Gordon left a heartfelt message for his daughter as she prepared for last week's Musicals Week.

Upon seeing her heartfelt message, the proud dad remarked: "Omg @tillyramsay this is so cool, good luck with another crazy week of training and push hard and dance beautifully love you so much Dad."

And all of her hard work paid off, as she and dance partner Nikita topped the leaderboard with a perfect score and got through to the tenth week.

