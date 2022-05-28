Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is the spitting image of his dad in adorable new photo Gordon has five children

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar, three, had fans all saying the same thing after a new photo of the infant was posted on his Instagram account on Thursday.

In the photo, Oscar looks happier than ever in the sunshine as he is about to eat a twister ice cream.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay dances with brother Oscar in adorable new video

Captioning the post were the words: "It’s ice cream weather!!"

The three-year-old was the picture of his dad in the snap and fans couldn't wait to point out the family resemblance.

Oscar enjoying a sunny day

One fan penned: "Little mini Gordon look-alike on these pictures, so cute xxx." A second replied: "Absolute double of his handsome dad."

Others couldn't believe how quickly the little one is growing up. One follower added: "Awww little Oscar you’re so big now." Another penned: "God he’s growing up so fast, gorgeous boy."

A third replied: "Such a cutie."

Holly and Oscar are very close

Oscar is the youngest of the five Ramsay children and has a very close bond with his siblings.

Sister Holly, 23, recently shared a heartwarming snap of her and her younger brother enjoying time in the sun together on a family trip to LA.

Taking to her Instagram account Holly shared a photo of the pair sunbathing together.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Two sun babes sunbabe-ing (as Oscar says)."

Oscar's sister Megan recently celebrated her birthday

Fans flocked to comment on the sun-soaked snap. One fan penned: "Omg so adorable." A second wrote: "Oscar is such a cutie and Holly is a great big sister."

A third replied: "Love it Oscar."

Oscar has also made an appearance during a "get ready with me" video posted by Holly on her TikTok.

The adorable clip saw the brother-and-sister-duo grooving together to Golden by Harry Styles inside one of the bedrooms at the Ramsay's impressive LA abode.

Before the pair bust their moves, Oscar proudly shouts "CARROT" at his sister, whilst holding her orange beauty blender.

