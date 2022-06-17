Michael Owen makes surprise appearance at Royal Ascot in dapper three-piece suit The football superstar dressed to impress

Michael Owen made a surprise appearance as he stepped out to enjoy day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old looked especially dapper in his dark grey three-piece suit which he teamed with a polka dot baby blue tie and a crisp white shirt. He finished off his formal attire with a pristine black top hat.

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-four shared an upbeat picture at the Berkshire racecourse, along with the caption: "Best week of the year. #RoyalAscot".

His fans were quick to compliment the sports star, with one commenting: "Very dapper Michael!"

Another penned: "Looking sharp Mike".

A third remarked: "Looking dapper there Michael! I hope you had a few winners mate."

Michael looked especially dapper

Michael was at the world-famous racecourse to support a horse that he co-owns with a few of his Manchester United ex-teammates.

The post comes after Michael recently made headlines with a re-surfaced extract from his 2020 autobiography, Reboot. Speaking candidly about his mental health, the England footballer revealed how he sought "professional help" after he grew "jealous" of his wife Louise's close bond with their eldest daughter and Love Island star, Gemma Owen.

Gemma Owen entered this year's Love Island villa

Opening up about the struggles of his "inner demons", Michael went on to admit that he accused his childhood sweetheart of spending too much time with their 19-year-old daughter whilst simultaneously "ignoring" their other children.

He concluded by saying: "Let me be very clear and say that none of this was in any way a reflection on how I felt about either Gemma or Louise. I love them both with all of me."

Michael's daughter Gemma recently entered the Love Island villa as one of this year's hopeful singletons. In a show of support, Michael told ITV News: "I have no doubts that she will make us all proud.

"It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

