Coleen Nolan reveals jaw-dropping cake as she pays tribute to future daughter-in-law The Loose Women star was celebrating!

Coleen Nolan showed off a beautiful baked creation on Sunday, and even better, the delicious delicacy had been made by a talented member of her family!

Coleen took to Instagram to share a snapshot from her 57th birthday on Saturday that showed her beaming as she held up the incredible cake, which was a sponge creation in the shape of a "C" with a sumptuous cream filling and was covered in pink and yellow piped florets.

As the mum-of-three revealed in a gushing message, her daughter-in-law to-be Maddie Wahdan is a talented baker.

In the caption, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Special shoutout to @maddiewahdan my soon to be daughter-in-law for making this gorgeous cake! Love you loads x."

Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

The star's followers were quick to compliment both the cake and Coleen. One wrote: "WOW. That’s gorgeous!! Well done @maddiewahdan xxx."

Others added: "That's a gorgeous cake @maddiewahdan hope you had a great day yesterday @coleen_nolan xx," "That is one cool cake! Xx," "Just as fabulous as you are Coleen," and: "Both look gorgeous!"

Coleen showed off the delicious creation on social media

The 32-year-old's fiancée is a blogger and former Miss Manchester as well as being a potential future Bake Off contender.

Devoted mum Coleen will no doubt have enjoyed spending her special day with her family and she has previously expressed her excitement about her son's engagement.

Last August, she even threw the couple a lavish party to celebrate, sharing some behind-the-scenes snippets to her Instagram account.

The star threw an engagement party for her son and future daughter-in law last year

The presenter and singer created a chic gold and cream décor scheme for the bash, filling the space with balloons and a party piece reading 'Shut up and kiss me'.

Food included mini cheesecakes decorated with gold and cream toppings. The star shares Shane and his brother Jake, 29, with her first husband Shane Richie, who she split from in 1999.

Coleen went on to welcome daughter Ciara, 21, with her second husband, Ray Fensome, who she was married to between 2007 and 2018.

