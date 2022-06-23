Alex Jones reveals very relatable school run nightmare The star is married to husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show's Alex Jones is no stranger to a candid update with her children Teddy, five Kit, three and baby Annie, and on Wednesday it was no different when she shared her very relatable school-run struggle.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a snap of herself in the back of a car which was sitting in very heavy traffic.

Captioning the post, the 45-year-old penned: "Nooo rushing home to do school pick up!!!!!"

The star was on her way from a busy day of filming at a stunning country estate, and looked incredible for the occasion in a glamorous green dress.

Alex shared the update with her 338,000 followers

Documenting the sunny day, she added a, "work in progress" gif to a fabulous photo on her Instagram Stories, standing inside the impressive doorway of a large country house.

Alex also added a clip of herself strutting her stuff as she took on the gravelly driveway in chic tanned strappy heels.

Last week, the BBC host was spotted enjoying a very lavish charity lunch on Friday, alongside Holly Willoughby, Chris Evans and David Walliams.

Alex looked gorgeous

The group of A-listers attended the glamarous event at department shop Fortnum and Mason, after winning an auction which was held in aid of Chris' charity Car Fest.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alex reshared a fabulous snap from the day. Captioning the post she penned: "A very lovely gang and lots of money raised courtesy of @chrisevanstfi and @thefrothycoffeeman."

Alex joined her A-list friends for a lavish lunch

Alex and Holly looked fabulous as they sat opposite each other on deep green velvet chairs at the grand table which was beautifully dressed with bright purple summer flowers.

The decadent private boardroom where the event was held was truly fit for a royal and saw stunning details such as ornamental candlesticks and impressive artwork decorate the surroundings.

Alex also shared a snap of the stunning crystal chandeliers that lined the ceiling of the glamorous room.

