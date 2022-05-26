Alex Jones shows rare glimpse of morning routine The BBC star was out with her children

The One Show host Alex Jones shared a rare glimpse into her morning routine with her children Teddy, five, Kit, three and baby Annie, on Thursday.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram Stories with a family snap, showing the two boys on their bikes with her pram just in view behind them.

Captioning the photo, which showed her walking along a residential road with her family, Alex wrote: "Morning." The brothers were dressed vibrantly in waterproof jackets and helmets.

Oldest son Teddy was sporting a bright blue raincoat with a blue, red and yellow helmet, while younger brother Kit wore a bright red patterned coat with a blue patterned helmet.

The family of five live in London

On Wednesday, the star was spotted with her husband Charlie Thomson out at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Captioning a gorgeous photo of the pair, Alex penned: "Mum and dad went out……until mid afternoon.

"Thank you @the_rhs @rhschelsea for having us. Always one of our favourite days of the year and we are now in full ‘operation summer garden’ mode!

The pair got married in 2015

"Dress @mrselfportrait jewellery @augustinejewels styling @tesswrightstylist Charlie’s outfit: models own."

The duo looked sensational in the photo. Alex donned a stunning baby blue lace gown with an elegant bow and paired the ensemble with white pointed-toe heels.

Alex's soft brunette tresses were styled with a gentle wave and the mother-of-three completed the look with natural makeup.

Alex welcomed baby Annie in August last year

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the photo. Ronan Keating replied: "Look at you two lovely people. Looking fab."

Fellow The One Show host, Alex Scott, replied with a heart-smile emoji.

One fan penned: "Absolutely stunning love your dress." A second replied: "You look beautiful Alex! Hubby looks very smart! Gorgeous couple."

A third fan said: "Love the dress Alex, Charlie is quite the dish," with a flame emoji."

A fourth wrote: "Beautiful lady, you both look stunning." A fifth added: "Beautiful photo, both look lovely too!"

