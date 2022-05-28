Alex Jones reveals sweet family plans after son Kit's hospital stay

Isabelle Casey
The One Show host Alex Jones revealed her epic half-term plans with son Kit after his recent hospital stay. See details.
The One Show host Alex Jones revealed her exciting half-term plans with fans on Friday after she shared a glorious photo of her son Kit, three, preparing for the occasion.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three snapped her second-born enjoying a sheep-shaped biscuit and carton of juice in the sun.
Captioning the post, she penned: "Kit getting in the zone for half-term in West Wales."
Alex's family of five live in a stunning Victorian house in London but the BBC One star grew up in Wales and attended Aberystwyth University.
The half-term break couldn't have come at a better time for son Kit as earlier this month he was admitted to hospital for an operation.
Kit is the spitting image of his older brother Ted
Alex updated her fans as she waited for her little one to return from surgery. She penned: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!"
Thankfully, Kit appears to have sprung back into action very quickly since his return from hospital and recently celebrated his third birthday.
Mum Alex shared a glorious photo of the three-year-old surrounded by a large birthday balloon in the shape of a number three and a humongous toy giraffe.
Alex shared her worry on Instagram
Captioning the post, she penned: "3 years of our feisty, fearless and funny Kit Kat! Full of Joie de vivre and lives for the laughs! Happy birthday, Pudding! (we now have to also house Geoff, which is challenging but he loves him! @melissaanddougtoys.)
Fans were quick to weigh in on the happy update and left their wishes for the birthday boy.
Kit celebrating his birthday with his new giraffe
One fan penned: "Great photo. Hope Kit has an amazing day." A second wrote: "Happy birthday sweetie."
A third penned: "Yay. Happy 3 and hello giraffe!" A fourth said: "Penblwydd Hapus Kitty Kat! Cariad mowr wrtho ni gyd."
