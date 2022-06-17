Alex Jones joins Holly Willoughby for a very glamorous occasion The BBC One star was joined by celebrity pals!

The One Show host Alex Jones was spotted enjoying a very glamorous charity lunch on Friday, alongside Holly Willoughby, Chris Evans and David Walliams.

MORE: Alex Jones shows rare glimpse of morning routine

The group of A-listers attended the lavish event at department shop Fortnum and Mason, after winning an auction which was held in aid of Chris' charity Car Fest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones stuns The One Show viewers in cheeky cherry blouse

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alex reshared a fabulous snap from the day. Captioning the post she penned: "A very lovely gang and lots of money raised courtesy of @chrisevanstfi and @thefrothycoffeeman."

READ: Alex Jones enjoys date with husband at the Chelsea Flower Show - and just look at her dress

SEE: The One Show's Alex Jones reveals sentimental new addition to garden

Alex and Holly looked fabulous as they sat opposite each other on deep green velvet chairs at the immaculate table which was beautifully dressed with bright purple summer flowers.

The stars dined in style

The decadent private boardroom where the event was held was truly fit for a royal and saw stunning details such as ornamental candlesticks and impressive artwork decorate the surroundings.

Alex also captured the stunning crystal chandeliers that lined the ceiling of the glamorous room.

Holly took to her Instagram Stories to also document the glorious occasion. Resharing the same photo she wrote: "What a great day…thank you @chrisevanstfi for organising the best lunches," with a red love heart.

Alex captured the details of the stunning occasion

Alex recently took a small hiatus from Instagram but was back with a bang last week when she broke her silence with a stunning photo of herself in a gorgeous gingham dress.

The midi-length ensemble featured puff sleeves and a trendy thigh-high slit – the mum of three looked wonderful.

Friends and fans went wild for the stunning look including The Voice host Emma Willis who liked the photo.

Holly also penned her appreciation for the lunch

One fan penned: "you look fabulous," and another told Alex, "you always look great."

Amongst the thousands of likes, fans asked: "Where's your dress from please?" and one excited follower was very quick off the mark, posting, "just purchased this!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.