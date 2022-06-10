Heidi Klum puts on ultra-daring display for special music event

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum put on a dazzling - and daring - display on Thursday.

The supermodel wowed in a Peter Dundas silver glitter mini dress that had strategic mesh cutouts across her hips, hinting that she was not wearing any underwear.

Appearing at ELLE's 2022 Women In Music Event with Doja Cat and Dolce & Gabbana, the model shared several pictures and videos from the night, including her dancing in circles and showing off her sparkling outfit.

"Celebrating the talented and beautiful @dojacat," she captioned one post. Another picture saw her posing with Doja, as well as Normani and Ava Max.

Heidi is known for her love of an adventurous outfit, and it seems she has passed that on to her eldest daughter Leni as well.

The AGT judge and her model offspring walked the red carpet together at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and both women looked incredible – but it was the 18-year-old who really stole the show.

Heidi wore the Dundas dress

Leni put her model physique on display in a figure-hugging, black jumpsuit that featured a corset-style waist and cut-outs all down the dress. She accessorized with a small black bag with a silver chain strap and a pair of black lace-up, pointed-toe boots.

Heidi, meanwhile, wore an eye-catching silver patterned dress that had a deep plunge neckline. She kept the rest of her look simple with a pair of black heels and wore her long blonde hair down and straight with her bangs parted in the middle.

She posed with Doja Cat and friends

The mother-daughter outing comes after Heidi reunited with Leni's dad at the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

Heidi posed up a storm with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore, and appeared to be having a great time in images shared on Instagram.

Also in the photos were her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Flavio's wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and model, Naomi Campbell, who also dated the Italian businessman.