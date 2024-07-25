Paris Jackson shares candid before and after photos of her beauty struggles

Paris Jackson opened up about her beauty struggles in a recent Instagram post, revealing that even models aren't always born with perfect skin.

The 26-year-old posted a video to her 5.2 million Instagram followers explaining the skincare routine she swears by, and thanked her esthetician Shani Darden, who also created the skincare line that Paris uses.

"I've been seeing Shani for about six months now, and she's completely changed my skin," Paris wrote in the caption. "Some of y'all know cause I was posting my acne a bunch last year."

"I love her triple acid peel and make my friends do it with me all the time to get rid of our dead skin cells and clear up congestion."

The fresh-faced beauty compared a picture of her acne in previous years to the healed skin that she now sports.

She began her "glowy" routine with the Triple Acid Signature Peel, followed by a neutralizing mask and a moisturizer.

© Getty The model has been open about her struggles with acne in the past

Paris then explained the three steps that "made the biggest difference" to her acne.

The peel came first to help "clear everything up", followed by the oil-free moisturizer [she used the Shani Darden moisturizer and the Tatcha brand too].

Lastly, she said that the water she uses on her skin makes the biggest difference; instead of using tap water, she fitted her sink with a filter to prevent any impurities from getting on her skin.

Since changing her skincare routine, Paris revealed her breakouts have disappeared

"Using good water is what prevents the big cystic underground acne," she revealed.

Unfiltered tap water, sometimes called 'hard water', can adversely impact skin health, according to Dr Susan Massick from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, whom GQ interviewed in 2022.

"Frequent and continuous use of hard water in the shower leads to dryness and disruption of the normal skin barrier function," she explained.

Paris has been using the Shani Darden skincare line for six months

"It leaves your skin and scalp feeling dry and often itchy or irritated." She went on to explain that the minerals from the water can build up on the skin and worsen pre-existing skin conditions.

Once Paris's routine is complete, she goes to a photo shoot and tells the team "not to put any products on [her] face other than makeup" as her face "has already been prepped".

Paris, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, is a vocal advocate for changing beauty standards so that all women can feel comfortable in their own skin.

The 26-year-old wants to dismantle beauty expectations by being honest about her acne

She told i-D in 2017, "The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because 'perfection' is just an opinion."

"I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know," she revealed. "But we're getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason I want to change this fashion/beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are."

The model posted a snap to her Instagram story a month ago looking glowy and makeup-free with a messy bun; she accessorized the look with pimple cream on her spots, proving that she is committed to dismantling the stigma surrounding skin issues one post at a time.