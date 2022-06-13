Paris Jackson and brother Prince open up about father Michael Jackson during rare tribute at the Tony Awards The two introduced a performance

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson appeared at the 75th Tony Awards to introduce a performance of MJ the Musical, and even spoke about their late father, Michael.

The two made a rare public appearance together in support of the hit Broadway musical that was one of the nominees for the award for Best Musical.

Paris donned a beautiful baby pink dress with off the shoulder straps and lined detailing across the border, while Prince wore a sleek black suit.

"A lot of people seem to think our dad, Michael Jackson, changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?" Prince said enthusiastically.

"But what a lot of people don't know is that he loved musicals, on film and on stage," then introducing the night's first performance by a nominee.

Paris and Prince appeared to introduce a performance of MJ

Paris then added: "This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine step by unforgettable step to one of his best-loved hits, drawing on some of the influences that helped inspire his signature style."

The company of MJ then performed a seamless rendition of Smooth Criminal to rapturous applause, continuing on a successful night for them, which saw lead Myles Frost take home the Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Musical.

Paris spoke recently about her superstar father in an interview, saying: "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.

“Growing up, it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books.

The late King of Pop had three children

“It's earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, 'Oh, I got this.' It's like working for it, working hard for it — it's, it's something else entirely. It's an accomplishment."

