Coleen Rooney poses in sun-soaked holiday snaps with husband Wayne on post trial holiday

Coleen Rooney shared a selection of fabulous photos on Thursday from her stunning holiday to Ibiza with husband Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram account with a heart-warming post documenting her time away.

Captioning the images, she penned: "Magical memories, great friends, lots of belly laughs!! Very much needed."

Amongst the photos were exciting group shots as well as a snap of the mother-of-four looking as glamorous as ever as she posed alongside her husband outside the ultra-elegant- Ibiza Town Nobu hotel.

Coleen and Wayne posed outside the Ibiza Town Nobu hotel

The star was also captured looking fabulous in a pink and orange bikini as she sat around a table with her friends for an epic meal.

Friends and fans of Coleen couldn't wait to weigh in on the sunny update and left their messages for her in the comments.

One fan penned: "Beyond beautiful lady inside and out. With your friends who have been your friends for many years. True love and true class."

The couple enjoyed time with friends

A second added: "Lovely pics, Adore that skirt in pic four." A third wrote: "True friends can’t beat them."

A fourth said: "You look INCREDIBLE!!!! Some amazing outfits." A fifth replied: "Gorgeous outfits. You look amazing x."

The break comes just weeks after the 'Wagatha Christie' trial came to an end last month.

The group made the most of the sunshine

The case, which involved herself and Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy has been dominating the headlines ever since.

In 2019, Coleen accused former I'm A Celebrity star Rebekah leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah denied the accusation and proceeded to sue Coleen for libel.

Coleen's lawyer David Sherbrone has an impressive list of previous clients including Sir Paul McCartney, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.

Meanwhile, Rebekah enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

