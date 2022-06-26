Alex Jones twins with son Kit on idyllic summer outing The family soaked up the sun

The One Show host Alex Jones shared a heart-warming selection of photos on Saturday, after she enjoyed a glorious summer day out with her parents, Mary and Alun Jones, and children, Teddy, five, Kit, three and baby Annie.

The BBC star shared the stunning snaps to her Instagram Stories which, in one photo, saw the mother-of-three twinning with son Kit as the duo donned a pair of sunglasses.

Whilst enjoying a pedalo boat ride, the 45-year-old penned: "Forgot how fun pedalos are," as she posed alongside her son who is smiling for the camera with the sunglasses emoji over his eyes.

Older brother Teddy can also be seen in the snap, looking out at the water, and matched his younger brother in a bright red life jacket.

The trio look fabulous

Alex also shared a new photo of baby Annie enjoying the sunshine and captured her daughter in a very glamorous pink and white ensemble complete with a white hat and matching pink blanket.

As for Alex's parents, according to the presenter, they had the "rough end of the deal" as they were on football duty for the day. Her mum Mary, however, appeared to take the role in her stride, as she kicked the ball around the lush green space.

The peaceful weekend is the perfect ending to Alex's busy week after she updated fans on Wednesday with a very relatable school-run nightmare.

Baby Annie also enjoyed the summers day

The TV presenter shared a stressful snap on her Instagram Stories from the back of a car that was sitting in very heavy traffic.

Captioning the post she wrote: "Nooo rushing home to do school pick up!!!"

The star was on her way from a busy day of filming at a stunning country estate and looked incredible for the occasion in a glamorous green dress.

Alex was on the go!

Documenting the sun-kissed day, she added a "work in progress" gif to a fabulous photo on her Instagram Stories, standing inside the impressive doorway of a large country house.

Alex also added a clip of herself strutting her stuff as she took on the gravelly driveway in chic tanned strappy heels.

