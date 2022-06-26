Luke Bryan supported by fans as he marks bittersweet farewell The star undoubtedly had the time of his life

As Luke Bryan faces a bittersweet farewell, fans have rushed to commend him over the major milestone he's achieved.

The star just checked off yet another successful Las Vegas residency in the books, and took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute and message of gratitude to all of his supporters.

This isn't Luke's first residency, nor will it be his last, but he documented it all, sharing glimpses of his true country star lifestyle along the way with many mid-performance photos where it's clear he truly gives it his all during concerts.

Luke shares glimpse of his farm to fans

Following the final show, for now, he took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from his time in Las Vegas, featuring the giant crowds that went to see him and him rocking it out on his guitar.

In the caption, he gave a shout-out to his crew and band who made it all possible, writing: "Another Vegas run with these guys in the books."

Proving how much he loves being on stage, and always looking ahead, he added: "Already looking forward to coming back in September."

Luke undoubtedly belongs on stage

His followers were quick to commend him for his countless epic performances, writing: "We had sooo much fun!," and: "I loved the piano singalong and the end on the ramp and everything in between!" and a third endearingly wrote: "Vegas is your own sandbox!! Looks like you had FUN!! Thank you for sharing the pictures!! I know you are PROUD of the band crew and be able to play music with you at each show!! I know you will be ready to go back in September too!!"

Another fan who attended one of his concerts also hilariously added: "Last night was so much fun, today, not so much fun!! Those specialty drinks are strong!!"

One of the many epic moments from his residency

Luke's tour was full of exciting moments and surprises, and one of his very last performances featured an unexpected yet heartwarming appearance by a baby.

Though the baby wasn't his, a fan had the experience of a lifetime when the singer carried their baby on his hip all throughout one of his songs.

