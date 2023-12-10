Luke Bryan marks 'first' with wife Caroline as they celebrate heartfelt family milestone – photos

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan have more than just the holidays to celebrate in their home this December.

The American Idol judge and his wife tied the knot in 2006, and are ringing in their 17th wedding anniversary this weekend.

The two first met in college, having both attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, and have since welcomed sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 15, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12. They are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire, 21, and their nieces, Jordan, 28, and Kris Cheshire, 24, after the three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben died of a heart attack seven years later.

WATCH: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

In honor of the special anniversary, Luke took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife and their marriage, and showed fans the two are still having "firsts" together.

Sharing a video montage full of both heartwarming and goofy pictures of the two together, the "Country Girl" singer noted he was making his first ever Instagram Reel for the occasion, writing: "Happy anniversary my love. My first Reel. Boom. Ha. Love you."

With Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' iconic 1987 love song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" set as the background, Luke shared sweet photos of him and Caroline through the years, some of them from both snowy and sunny vacations.

"Happy 17 years together love," he wrote in his caption, adding: "I love you," and his fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their celebratory messages for the couple.

"Congratulations on 17 years and happy anniversary," one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy anniversary to y'all both," and: "Happy anniversary! May God bless you with many more years together!" as well as: "Happy 17th Anniversary to you both!! Enjoy every minute!! Good job on the reel," plus another one of his followers added: "Happy anniversary to both of you. As long as you guys have each other all that matters is happiness and family."

© Instagram Both Luke and Caroline shared some goofy photos of each other

Caroline also shared her own video montage full of cheeky photos of the couple, and wrote in her caption: "Happy 17th anniversary!!!! Pretty impressive how we've managed to tolerate each other for so long!!! I love you!"

© Instagram The two tied the knot in Turks & Caicos in 2006

Earlier this year, Luke looked back on his and Caroline's nuptials in a conversation with People, and how they have bonded over their goofy personalities since day one.

© Instagram The couple are doting parents to their two sons, plus their nephew and two nieces

"We got married in Turks and Caicos. It was a really small wedding – just close family and friends," he shared, before adding: "There's a photo of Caroline and me walking down the beach squeezing each other's butts that we love. It's our same personalities we have today – just so goofy."

"Whenever we look at our wedding album, that one always makes us laugh – it was and still is pretty funny. Great memory," he said.

