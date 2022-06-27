Helen Skelton rocks stylish denim shorts on weekend double date with children The star enjoyed the sunshine

Helen Skelton made the most of the sunny weekend as she stepped out looking spectacular in a pair of stylish denim shorts.

The mother-of-three was captured posing in the park alongside baby Elsie Kate as the pair met for a special sun-soaked playdate with a friend.

Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

Captioning the epic meet-up, Helen penned: "@vanessamaiolo She made it!!! She has a one year old!!!" with a red love heart emoji.

Helen paired the chic shorts with a light shirt which she tucked in, and accessorised the ensemble with a stylish gold chain.

Helen looks fabulous

Her fabulous blonde locks were worn down and styled into an elegant summer wave.

The 38-year-old also shared a snap of her son Louis, four, holding a lacrosse racket and wrote: "sport 126," on the update of her middle child, who is facing away from the camera.

The heartwarming post comes just one week after Helen celebrated her first Father's Day without her husband Richie Myler, since they announced their split in April.

Son Louis is quite the sportsman

Taking to Instagram last Monday, the BBC presenter beamed with pride as she shared a snap alongside each of her children.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Squad [heart emoji and heart face emoji] these are the days. Weekend well spent. #family."

The TV star shares six-month-old daughter Elsie Kate and sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four, with her ex Richie.



Helen shared gorgeous photos of her family last week

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their baby daughter.

In a statement confirming the news shared on social media, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

