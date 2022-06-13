Jenna Bush Hager reveals unexpected family story involving daughter and famous parents

Jenna Bush Hager is a proud mom to her three kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, and during one of Today Show's latest episodes, she opened up to Hoda Kotb about the decision and meaning behind each of her children's names.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager enjoys 'summer loving' with husband Henry Hager in beachside photo

During the discussion, she revealed that while both her and husband Henry Hager are happy with their choices, when it came to their eldest, Mila, they had some convincing to do.

She explained that while the meaning behind the nine-year-old's name was meant to be in homage to both of their mothers, her own parents didn't immediately jump on board.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna recalls scary phone call to her dad

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's radiant transformation has fans demanding to know her secret

The host confessed that in fact: "It's Margaret Laura, named after both of our moms," saying how she was named after her grandmother, Laura Bush's mother.

However, while she loved the idea, when Mila was born, Jenna explained: "We thought we were going to do it, but she didn't look like a Margaret," which made them then think: "Mila! It's kind of a combination of Margaret and Laura."

She recalled how it took her forever to pick a name, and how her dad, former President George Bush, would constantly inquire what the name would be.

The hilarious story

His wanting to know and opinions on the matter didn't stop until the name was finally announced, and to his daughter's dismay, he simply said: "That should be MaLa. If you're really combining the names, that should be MaLa."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals daughter's hilarious misbehavior at special occasion

MORE: Prince Louis' hilarious connection to Jenna Bush Hager revealed

What's more, her mom also had her fair share of quips about the name, explaining that since the Bush family is from Texas, people kept calling her "Mailah," which the Today star exclaimed with a hilarious Southern accent.

Jenna with her daughters Mila and Poppy

The former First Lady then went on to even suggest her daughter change the spelling to "Mela."

Jenna recalled how she stood her ground, maintaining that what's done is done and more importantly, that she liked the name, and Hoda sided with her, insisting that it doesn't matter.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.