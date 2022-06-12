Jenna Bush Hager enjoys 'summer loving' with husband Henry Hager in beachside photo The NBC star is a mom-of-three

Jenna Bush Hager spent her weekend in the best way possible, enjoying a lavish spread by the beach with some of her closest friends.

The Today star took to social media with snippets from her magical weekend dinner, had by the setting sun, bathing the entire scenery in shades of red and orange.

She capped it off by including a rare photograph of herself with her husband Henry Hager, both of whom posed on the sand for the romantic snap.

Henry held his wife close, who wore a white midi-length off the shoulder dress with strawberry appliques running through it.

The sun-soaked photograph really made the two look radiant, and Jenna even captioned her snapshot with a simple: "Summer loving."

Jenna and Henry met during her father's reelection campaign in 2004 when her now husband worked as a staffer, and they were introduced by mutual friends. They married in 2008 at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford, Texas on the same day as his birthday.

Jenna and Henry spent the day by the beach

Jenna even revealed on Today with Hoda and Jenna that the way she met Henry was unconventional, given that he had a girlfriend at the time.

She shared, however, that things started taking off quite quickly, saying of their first time hanging out together: "He was cute. And we watched a football game. And we smooched."

The couple are now doting parents to three young children, Mila, nine, Poppy, six, and Hal, three.

The two even celebrated Henry's birthday and their anniversary recently, with Jenna sharing a slew of photographs of her husband from their years together.

The pair have been married since 2008

"Happiest to one of the best! HH, you light up our lives—(even though you will never see because anti-social media) we [heart emoji] you!" she lovingly wrote.

