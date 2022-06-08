Jenna Bush Hager's radiant transformation has fans demanding to know her secret The star recently revealed she had been on a health kick

Jenna Bush Hager has been working hard to make her health and fitness a priority - and it shows.

The hard-working mom-of-three posted a photo with her new reading suggestion to her Instagram book club but fans couldn't get over her appearance.

Jenna looked radiant with a fresh haircut, pink lipstick and glowing complexion. Her toned arms were on display as she wore a sleeveless, black top.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager shares surprising beach throwback

Fans couldn't get over how great she looked and commented: "You look so cute and summery! So does the book," and, "You look amazing! Wowsa," and, "picture perfect Miss Jenna".

Others asked for her beauty secrets, called her new hair, "beautiful," and said: "I don't know how you do it!"

Earlier this year, she was inundated with praise after detailing her healthy lifestyle transformation.

During her show Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb took a moment to say how great she looked.

Fans were in awe of Jenna's appearance

"Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks," she said.

"People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'

Jenna replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

Hoda recently praised Jenna for her lifestyle change too

"Donna is a great inspiration. She gets up at the crack of dawn and meets me. We have another friend that comes too, sometimes."

When quizzed on what she's been doing, Jenna added: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out. I work out with an awesome woman named Amanda. Donna joins me sometimes.

Jenna has been working out

"Here's the other thing – anybody who has either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies during the pandemic, it just takes time. My body isn't 18 anymore."

She followed up by insisting women need to stop being so hard on themselves and to just "allow yourself the time".

