Dylan Dreyer shares pregnancy throwback as she counts down to competitive return The NBC star is reuniting with the green

Dylan Dreyer loves being a doting mother to her three sons, Calvin, five, two-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, one.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer pens sweet tribute to husband as they spend Father's Day apart

But she's just as much looking forward to enjoying the things she did before her pregnancy, and that includes her fondness for golfing.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone

The Today co-host shared pictures announcing her excitement for returning to play the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship (the AC Championship) this year.

The photos, however, showed how she last appeared for the tournament, sporting a full baby bump while pregnant with Rusty at the time.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares Royal Ascot adventures as she leaves Today in New York to report in UK

She was the first pregnant golfer to compete at the championship and was also jokingly deemed "Best Dressed" according to the stats she shared, even featuring a shot of hers with her husband Brian Fichera.

The mom-of-three was elated to be returning without a baby on the way, however, as she penned: "It's almost time!! I can't wait to finally play in the @acchampionship NOT pregnant!!

Dylan will return to the AC Championship for the first time since giving birth

"Thanks to @playingnine for collecting my stats (and for dressing me last year, which wasn't easy until I found them!!) My goal this year is to not be in the bottom 10. #smallgoals."

Her husband quickly came to lend his aid in the comments section, joking that she had: "Peak athletic golf body," while her colleague cheered her on by saying: "You are an inspiration!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer left overwhelmed on the air by very special guest as co-star comes to her aid

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's parenting is praised as she picks her battles during relatable situation with son

A fan of hers wrote: "You look good either way you play !!!!! Have fun," with another commenting: "Hit' em long and straight, and may the putting game be on point!! Good luck," and a third adding: "Go Dylan! You can do it!!"

The NBC anchor is focusing a large part of her attention to her stint on Third Hour of Today and caring for her sons, although she's gotten them interested in sports as well.

The Today host is getting her kids into sports as well

Over the past week, she even got them to indulge in a fun game of family baseball, capping the night off with a surprise firework show.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.