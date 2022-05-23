Dylan Dreyer shares beachside photograph with Today co-stars during trip away from studio The NBC star is back now!

Dylan Dreyer was able to enjoy some time away from the studio with her co-stars in tow as evidenced by her new social media posts.

The Today star took to Instagram earlier in the week to share pictures of herself with the cast of Third Hour of Today from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

She was joined by Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, along with the full crew of the show, for the special shot from their gorgeous beach house there.

Everyone geared up in their best vacation clothes, with Dylan in a bright blue summer dress herself, riding around on bicycles on the beach with her co-stars.

They even got to celebrate Craig's birthday with a delicious-looking nautical-themed two-tiered cake, and the trip proved to be even more fun than they'd planned.

Dylan and her Today co-stars spent a few days by the beach

Dylan looked back on it fondly, gushing in her caption: "When I tell you the crew @todayshow knows how to take a show on the road, believe me.

"Each and every person in this picture (and those who were back in NYC) went above and beyond to put on our show from @hiltonhead_sc.

"Thank you to @vrbo for the gorgeous house and incredible visit and thank you to the incredible kind and helpful folks of Hilton Head Island for making this happen!! And @photonate captured it all! We hope you enjoyed our little tour! And Happy Birthday Craig!!"

Fans loved seeing the group take on a different setting, with one commenting: "I absolutely loved the show today," and another saying: "Love all the pictures!! We are moving there in July and are so excited!!" A third also wrote: "Too cute for words."

The NBC stars filmed a special segment of the show from Hilton Head Island, SC

Dylan shared many more photos leading up to the special segment, deeming it to be "a much needed work break with my work family," even quipping: "I'll keep saying 'work' so @fishlense thinks I'm actually working."

