Dylan Dreyer defends fellow meteorologist Ginger Zee in passionate message The Today star is good friends with the GMA regular

Dylan Dreyer is a much-loved TV star who is good friends with her Today colleagues - and those on other networks too.

The mother-of-three was quick to defend fellow meteorologist, GMA's Ginger Zee, over the weekend after she responded to her latest photo.

Dylan had shared a picture of herself running barefoot in the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, during an outdoor segment of Today.

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares sweet update on baby son Rusty

She wrote in the caption: "I usually leave the run around the horn on the plaza to Al, but Hoda said I had to do it! Shoes off.. I was ready!! What a turnout at @todayshow today! Thanks @photonate for keeping up!"

Ginger was one of the first to reply, writing: "I took my shoes off ONCE and people went after me lol — so glad you do the same and folks on here seem positive #barefootmets."

Dylan responded to Ginger, writing: "Ugh…how can anyone come after you for that?? If we want filthy NYC feet, that’s our problem!!"

Dylan Dreyer defended good friend Ginger Zee from naysayers

The TV star has been working on Today since 2012 after moving from Boston to New York City. She has been a regular face on the NBC daytime show ever since.

Until the beginning of the year, Dylan was also an anchor on Weekend Today, but made the difficult decision to step back from her role there so she could spend more time with her young family.

Ginger Zee opened up about the backlash she has received in a past photo

Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with husband Brian Fichera. Dylan bid an emotional farewell to the program in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, writing: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

Dylan has been working on Today since 2012

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

