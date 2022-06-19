Dylan Dreyer pens sweet tribute to husband as they spend Father's Day apart The NBC star thanked her husband Brian Fichera for everything he does

Dylan Dreyer melted fans' hearts on Sunday when she shared a sweet tribute to her husband Brian Fichera on Father's Day, thanking him for being such a great dad.

The Today meteorologist, who raises sons Calvin, five, Oliver, two, and Rusty, one, with Brian, shared some adorable unseen photos of her devoted husband with his three boys, praising him for being the ultimate role model. The 40-year-old presenter's tribute was all the more poignant since she is spending Father's Day apart from her family due to her reporting duties at Royal Ascot races in the UK.

She penned: "He's rarely IN the pictures because he's usually TAKING the pictures! @fishlense you bring more smiles to this family than I know what to do with. Our boys have quite the role model in you and all I can hope for is that they grow up to be just like you...

"The way you love, the way you laugh, the way you care…we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Happy Father's Day!!!! We all love you very much!"

Dylan wished her husband Brian Fichera a happy Father's Day

Dylan later uploaded a photograph of her own father, writing: "I love that my boys can know the love my daddy always gave me. He’ll never let you fall. Happy Father's Day to my one and only!!! Love you Dad!"

Meanwhile, Dylan's husband Brian marked the day with a funny photo. He was pictured holding son Calvin upside down over a keg of beer, joking in the accompanying caption: "Before anyone wishes me a happy Father’s Day, just know that I did aid Calvin in his first Keg stand…I don’t claim to be a good father. #babysfirstkegstand #gocalgo."

The Today star shares three adorable boys with Brian

The weekend will no doubt be bittersweet for Dylan, who left her family home in New York City to jet off to England.

Reporting live from Royal Ascot last week, the presenter appeared to be enjoying the horse racing extravaganza, bringing her mom along for the ride as her plus one.

Dylan is currently in the UK with her mother

The star has been a familiar face on Today for many years, first starting out as a weekend host before moving to the Third Hour, where she hosts alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

She made the difficult decision to step back from her weekend hosting duties earlier in the year, shortly after welcoming her third child, Rusty.

