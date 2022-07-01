Gemma Atkinson prepares for special family occasion with important message to fans The star took to Instagram

Strictly's Gemma Atkinson took to social media on Thursday with a poignant message for fans as she prepared for her daughter Mia's upcoming third birthday party.

The actress, who shares the two-year-old with fiancé Gorka Marquez, posted the update after heading out to buy party paraphernalia for Mia's upcoming celebrations.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares important message whilst preparing for Mia's birthday party

After sharing a harrowing video of the reality of animal cruelty, the star spoke directly to camera. She said: "I just watched that video it was awful.

"I watched it just as I was going to the shop to get bits for Mia's birthday party," before holding up a roll of disney princess wrapping paper.

Gemma and Gorka are so in love

She continued: "I thought, I need some dry shampoo and some toothpaste and I thought because of that video, I looked that little bit harder.

"I got vegan and cruelty free toothpaste and dry shampoo. So none of that preachy 'oh we have to do this and this', I'm not down for that but tiny little changes like that make a massive difference if we all do it.

"So, yeah, proud of myself."

Captioning the video she wrote: "Small acts by us all make a massive difference in the long run," with three green love hearts.

Mia takes just after her mum Gemma

Gemma and Gorka welcomed little Mia in 2019, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

The happy couple got engaged in February 2021 after the professional dancer got down on one knee on Valentines Day.

Last week, the star hit back at trolls who claimed her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, would cheat on her if she stopped training.

Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec on the show

Trolls commented on one of Gemma's seriously impressive workout videos, writing: "Her bloke will cheat on her if she stops training," while another comment read: "Is this all to keep Gorka?"

Gemma replied: "We seem to have gone back a few decades.

"Note to anyone starting with training/health regime. Doing it for anyone other than yourself is a setup for failure. "Do it for YOU. YOU deserve to feel YOUR best. Shut out the noise and crack on."

