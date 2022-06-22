Gemma Atkinson wows in strapless sunbathing outfit in new video The Strictly Come Dancing star looked fabulous

Gemma Atkinson rocked the sun-kissed look on Wednesday as she soaked up some rays in the garden of the home she shares with her fiancé and their daughter Mia, almost three.

The actress and presenter recorded a short video as she relaxed on a towel on the grass wearing a strapless floral print cover up that allowed her shoulders to breathe.

Sweetly, the star cuddled up Norman, with one of the family's pet dogs, saying, "It's too hot for Normski. It's too hot for them, but they've not got the sense to go inside."

Mum-of-one Gemma always looks so stylish, whether dressed up for a fabulous night out or relaxing at home.

WATCH: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson wows in strapless sunbathing outfit

But she was quick to make the point recently that she looks after her health and fitness for her own benefit – not for anyone else!

In fact, earlier this week, she hit back at online trolls who suggested that her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, who she met on the set of the BBC show, might cheat on her if she stopped training.

The star looks great dressed up or down

Comments on one of Gemma's impressive workout videos, read: "Her bloke will cheat on her if she stops training," and: "Is this all to keep Gorka?"

The former Emmerdale star soon corrected their misconceptions, writing: "We seem to have gone back a few decades. Note to anyone starting with training/health regime. Doing it for anyone other than yourself is a setup for failure.

"Do it for YOU. YOU deserve to feel YOUR best. Shut out the noise and crack on."

Gemma and Gorka got engaged last year

Gemma's workout routines mix weight training with cardio in the couple's home gym although last week the busy mum shared that she's battling an injury.

Alongside a video of her exercise session, Gemma wrote: "Lighter [weights] than usual as I have a little knee niggle at the minute so I adapted to what was comfortable and safe and cracked on."

