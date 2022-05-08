Gemma Atkinson looked absolutely stunning at the weekend as she pulled out all the stops for a fun night out with her friends.

The blonde beauty posed for a snapshot that she later shared to her Instagram Stories, and it saw her and her pals all dressed up.

The mum-of-one beamed in the picture, and she looked incredible as she rocked a long black dress that showcased her trim figure - not least her toned back, as the dress was backless.

The star teamed the look with a chic updo and light, natural makeup.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares disgust at body shaming post

Adorably, her dog Ollie could also be seen in the background of the photo, which Gemma self-deprecatingly captioned: "Ollie sick of us posing."

The actress and presenter has really been bringing out the glamour lately, dressing up on Wednesday as she wore another figure-flattering black evening gown for a night out at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs).

Gemma showcased her toned back

Her incredible midi-length dress had cap sleeves and was split to the thigh on one side with a cut-out at the front. Gemma wore the look with matching black heels and again wore her hair tied back.

Not only did the former Hollyoaks star share the images to her social media, but her fiancé, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, did too – and he also expressed his approval!

The dancer clearly loved with Gemma's look, sharing three photos from the evening to his Instagram Stories.

The star wore another gorgeous outfit on Wednesday

He captioned the first one, which saw Gemma smile for the camera as she sat on a chair with the thigh split showcasing her toned legs: "I mean…", adding heart-eyes and melting face emojis.

The next one, which showed the 37-year-old standing in a doorway, he captioned: "Lucky…"

The third image was of Gemma shooting a sultry look to the camera, and Gorka added hearts and heart-eyes emojis as he wrote: "…Me."

