Kelly Ripa shares sweet Father's Day tribute to husband Mark Consuelos and rarely seen dad The ABC star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa was able to enjoy a relaxing long weekend with her family, and that included a special celebration for her husband Mark Consuelos on Father's Day.

In honor of the big day, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a compilation of photographs paying tribute to not just him, but also her own father Joe, and her father-in-law Tony.

She posted a family shot of her husband with their two sons, Michael and Joaquin, and included those of the other fathers in her life, including a baby picture of Mark in his dad's arms.

"Happy Father's Day to @instasuelos my dad Joe and father in law Tony, (Saul). I'm so lucky," she captioned her post, and fans loved it.

Mark replied with a slew of heart emojis, as did her other friends, with Faith Ford commenting: "Happy Father's Day to your awesome husband @instasuelos your dad Joe Ripa & father in law Tony! Three fine men!!"

"What great influences and examples in yours and your children's lives," a fan wrote, and another said: "That's a handsome bunch of guys."

Kelly shared a sweet tribute to Mark, her father, and her father-in-law

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 and are parents to their two sons, along with daughter Lola, who just recently turned 21.

They've enjoyed a loving and successful relationship over their 26 years together, with Kelly recently talking on her show about how they continue to maintain harmony in their household.

While discussing the show Scenes From a Marriage and the troubling union it portrayed, she said: "I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately."

The ABC star explained: "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'

The popular television couple are parents to three

"Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with love and sexy time."

