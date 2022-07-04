Katie Couric's husband John Molner comes under fire for divisive comments The couple have been married since 2014

Katie Couric's husband, John Molner, has found himself in hot water after a recent Instagram post.

The financier – who recently celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with Katie – spoke up about the recent Roe v Wade decision – but did so in a way that many felt was "tone-deaf" and "ill-timed".

John spoke about the ruling in a long rant about his recent Delta flight. He shared a picture of an aircraft and wrote alongside: "It's a sad day in our nation.

"Roe v Wade has been repealed. Additionally, the Court has struck down New York gun safety laws restricting people from carrying concealed weapons.

John came under fire for his post

"And Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines, canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares. It's not as bad as rolling back reproductive rights but it's pretty aggravating."

His post certainly proved divisive with a number of followers. But John remained defiant.

Katie and John recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary

"Seriously!?!? How can you compare women losing freedoms to your flight getting cancelled!? … You're so tone deaf!" one fan wrote, to which he replied: "You seem very unhappy. Good luck dear." He called someone else who criticized him "a troll".

Another follower told John: "This feels like an odd post to me. I appreciate your sentiments on the horrendous ruling today, but it seems odd to group it with a complaint about an airline, no? Doesn't quite feel appropriate."

And a fourth said: "Somber day indeed. But how can you group a failing airline in the same post as removing constitutional rights for women?!?! Beyond insensitive and out of touch. @katiecouric can you help him out?"

The couple got married in a small ceremony in The Hamptons

Katie and financier John got engaged in September 2013 after two years together, and were married in a small, private ceremony at her home in The Hamptons on 21 June 2014.

To mark their wedding anniversary last month, she shared an intimate video reel that included a number of never-before-seen images.

Katie shared a loving post dedicated to her husband

"8 years ago today… and it's still you and me! Love you, Molner! #happyanniversary," Katie wrote.

Prior to that, Katie was married to John (Jay) Paul Monahan. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed two children, Ellie, now 30, and 28-year-old Caroline, before he sadly passed away from colorectal cancer in 1998 at the age of 42.

