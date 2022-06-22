Katie Couric celebrates happy news after poignant family post The 65-year-old has married twice

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram to celebrate an important family milestone.

The 65-year-old shared an intimate video reel to mark her wedding anniversary with husband John Molner, including a number of never-before-seen images.

"8 years ago today… and it's still you and me! Love you, Molner! #happyanniversary," Katie wrote.

Fans and famous friends were quick to react. "Love you two!! Happy anniversary," wrote Amanda Kloots, adding a red love heart, while actress Christina Hendricks noted: "You guys are so sweet!"

Katie paid a loving tribute to husband John

Katie and financier John got engaged in September 2013 after two years together, and were married in a small, private ceremony at her home in The Hamptons on June 21, 2014.

Prior to that, Katie was married to John (Jay) Paul Monahan. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed two children, Ellie, now 30, and 28-year-old Caroline, before he sadly passed away from colorectal cancer in 1998 at the age of 42.

The journalist was previously married to Jay Monahan

Earlier this month, Katie chose to publicly mark what would have been her 33rd anniversary with Jay.

The star took to Instagram with a sweet throwback from their first dance on their big day.

"June 10, 1989," she wrote. "It would have been 33 years today. Wow. (And special thanks to @johnmolner for always letting me honor Jay.)"

She recently marked her anniversary with her late husband

In a candid interview with People last year, Katie bravely spoke about John's final days. "I was so worried about letting go of hope, because I didn't want Jay to spend whatever time he had left just waiting to die," she shared.

"I think it takes extraordinary courage to be able to face death, and I think I was too scared, honestly."

On the lasting impact of their time together, Katie poignantly added: "I understand the fragility of life in a way that will always be with me. It also makes me realize the futility of being mad at somebody, of petty arguments. I always think about what David Cassidy said on his deathbed: 'So much wasted time.'"

