Savannah Guthrie's latest poolside snapshots with her children are adorable The Today show host is enjoying the sunshine

Savannah Guthrie is having a blast with her family while taking a break from hosting, and her latest photo is so sweet.

The TV personality is reveling in time with her children, Charley and Vale, and her husband, Michael Feldman.

She took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her family adventure with an unexpected poolside snapshot in which her kids featured heavily.

Savannah looked carefree as she embraced her son and daughter who appeared to be having the best time.

The mom-of-two simply captioned the shot: "Summer vibes," but the response was overwhelming.

Fans rushed to tell her how much they loved her summer look and also called her "the best mom," adding that she looked so "carefree".

Savannah was having a ball with her children

Many others simply couldn't get over how adorable her children are, espcially in the photo in which they were hugging one another.

"Be cuter! You can’t," commented one of her social media followers and a second remarked: "Too cute for words."

Savannah often has Fridays off to spend with her loved-ones and regularly delights fans with a look at what she gets up to.

Recently, her location had fans swooning as she kicked back for some time away from the studios.

Savannah adores being a mom

Savannah's image on Instagram showed her putting her feet up with lush-looking vegetation sprawled out in front of her.

She appeared to be on a balcony and the sun was pouring down on her, making for an envy-inducing photo.

Fans wanted to know if she was at their weekend home, and persisted with their line of questioning. Only Savannah didn't reveal where her beautiful surroundings were!

