Helen Skelton's baby daughter makes adorable TV debut amid filming for Summer on the Farm The young tot stole our hearts

Helen Skelton's baby daughter Elsie made her TV debut on Wednesday alongside fellow Summer on the Farm presenter Martin Hughes-Games.

MORE: 10 cutest photos of Helen Skelton's three children

The adorable young tot delighted viewers when she appeared on her mother's lap in a bright pink cardigan with matching pink leggings and socks. Helen looked every inch the doting mum as she cuddled her youngest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with: Helen Skelton

She captioned the post: "Ernie saw Adam Peaty win a world title. Louis saw Tom Daley win a world title. Elsie saw Dave beat Rob at a caber tossing comp."

The segment saw Cannon Hall Farm's resident farmer brothers – Dave and Rob Nicholson – compete in a traditional Scottish athletic event in which competitors hurl a tapered pole called a 'caber'. Not for the fainthearted, the cabers are typically carved from a larch tree measuring 16-20 feet tall and weighing between 90-150 pounds.

WOW: Helen Skelton rocks bombshell dress at fabulous celebration following marriage split

MORE: Helen Skelton shares gorgeous pictures of her kids after first Father's Day following split

The Countryfile presenter's fans flooded the comments section with an abundance of heart-warming comments. Impressed by the mum-of-three's parenting skills, one fan remarked: "Smashing it working mama," whilst another added: "Gorgeous little girl. Working with Martin Hughes-Games is a great success! You are both so natural and funny together."

Helen's baby daughter Elsie stole the show

Other fans were entirely bowled over by little Elsie's undeniably cute appearance. "No contest, Elsie was the winner by a caber mile," commented one fan, whilst another penned: "Elsie wins hands down."

Helen's appearance comes after the busy mum of three shared her latest home renovations. The 38-year-old lives in a beautiful Yorkshire property which boasts an opulent marble kitchen, a rustic bathroom, and an expansive garden decked out with play equipment for her young children.

The doting mum-of-three prioritises family time

Following her marriage split from Richie Myler, Helen now shares her home with her three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and six-month-old, Elsie. Despite embarking on their home renovations together, the beloved presenter has now taken on the house upgrades in a solo project.

Speaking to HELLO! about when the former couple first found their dream home together, Helen admitted how the "quirky" home made her heart "sing" – a feeling she didn't get when she viewed other properties.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.