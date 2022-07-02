Alex Jones is the picture of summer in vibrant orange suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones was the picture of summer on Friday as she posed next to celebrity bestie Rylan Clark behind the scenes of the One Show.

MORE: Alex Jones joins Holly Willoughby for a very glamorous occasion

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a snap posing next to the former X Factor star, and looked incredible as she rocked a vibrant orange two-piece suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones mum Mary turns her hand to football on day out with family

Captioning the post she penned: "The suit on the hobbit in the middle is @nobodyschild."

READ: Alex Jones shares rare photos of children during dream getaway

SEE: Alex Jones shows rare glimpse of morning routine

The 45-year-old was all smiles for the snap as she donned the vibrant summer look which was in a stunning orange and white gingham print.

The star looked incredible

The star completed her look with a stylish white v-neck t-shirt and wore her chestnut locks down with a subtle wave.

When she's not the star of our screens, Alex is a mother to three beautiful children Teddy, five, Kit, three and baby Annie.

Last week, the family enjoyed a sunny day out with Alex's parents Mary and Alun Jones where the BBC host twinned with son Kit for an epic fashion moment.

Alex and Kit could be twins

The mother-son duo both donned a pair of sunglasses for a stunning selfie whilst enjoying an exciting pedalo boat trip.

Captioning the adorable snap she wrote: "Forgot how fun pedalos are," as she posed alongside her son who is smiling for the camera with the sunglasses emoji over his eyes.

Older brother Teddy can also be seen in the snap, looking out at the water, and matched his younger brother in a bright red life jacket.

Baby Annie is so sweet

The sun-soaked weekend also saw the star share an adorable update of baby Annie whom Alex welcomed with her husband Charlie Thomson in August 2021.

The little one was captured in a gorgeous pink ensemble, complete with a stunning white hat as she enjoyed playing on a picnic blanket.

As for grandparents, Mary and Alun, according to the presenter, they had the "rough end of the deal" as they were on football duty for the day.

Mary, however, appeared to take the role in her stride, as she kicked the ball around the lush green space.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.