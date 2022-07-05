Helen Skelton stuns in tiny shorts for announcement – sparks major fan reaction The Countryfile star shared a new snapshot

Helen Skelton has taken to Instagram to share some news with fans – and sparked quite a reaction in the process.

The mum-of-three posted a new snapshot on Instagram on Monday showing her posing with co-presenter Martin Hughes-Games.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

She explained in the caption: "Back on the farm this eve! Jules is on his jollies so Martin is joining the fun. Unfortunately Spider-Man (my dog) isn't making an appearance this eve but we will be with you 8pm @channel5_tv @onthefarmc5 @cannonhallfarm."

While fans were excited to tune in, they were distracted by Helen's stunning appearance. The 38-year-old can be seen dressed in blue shorts teamed with a brown belt and a pink and white striped shirt.

Helen looks stunning in her latest snapshot

"You look stunning as always!" one fan told Helen, while a second echoed: "Btw helen…you are always so photogenic…!!!…always so natural…!!" "Glowing," a third noted.

It comes after the Countryfile star blew fans away at the weekend as she posed in a stunning yellow silk dress at a friend's birthday party.

The TV star wowed in a yellow silk dress at a recent party

"Wow, what a gorgeous bunch xxx," one fan commented, while a second wrote: "You look so happy… that’s all that matters. You deserve it x."

Helen and her husband announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie.

Helen is a proud mum to three children

The star had been married to rugby player Richie Myler for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation, which she released at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

She welcomed baby Elsie in December

Since the announcement, Helen has remained busy with days out with family and friends, as well as enjoying special celebrations, including Steph McGovern's 40th birthday party.

She's also been hard at work, and delighted her fans a few days ago when she revealed that her TV show Summer on the Farm will air on Channel 5 from Monday to Friday next week.

