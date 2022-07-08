Peter Andre's daughter Princess compared to mum Katie Price after sharing new family photo The teenager was out with her brother, dad Peter and stepmum Emily

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh pulled out all the stops on Thursday to attend the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball, and they were in the best company as they appeared alongside Peter's children with former wife Katie Price – Junior Andre, 17, and 15-year-old Princess.

MORE: Emily Andre shares rare photo of young son Theo showing off his skills

The family posed for several pictures together and looked incredibly elegant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals his pride after son Junior first performance

While Peter and Junior wore matching black suits, with the teenager opting to accessorise it with a red tie and Peter opting for just a red pocket square, the ladies looked glamorous in gowns.

STORY: Peter Andre’s wife Emily shows off bizarre new allergy device in sunkissed selfie

READ: Peter and Emily Andre share incredible pictures of 'beautiful' weekend with children

Emily dazzled in a figure-hugging scarlet dress, featuring spaghetti straps and a V neck, which she accessorised with a sparkly clutch. To complete the look, the mother-of-two wore her long hair straight and tucked behind her ears.

The family posed for selfies whilst on the red carpet

Princess, 15, looked all grown up in a red strapless gown which she accessorised with a white clutch, white heels, a watch and a gorgeous necklace.

The teenager wore her natural curls in an updo and fans couldn't help but compare her to her mum Katie.

"Wow princess spit of Kate, and junior Peter," one wrote, whilst another added: "You look just like your beautiful mum."

A third praised the whole family, writing: "Beautiful picture of a beautiful family."

Emily and Princess matched in red gowns

"Gosh Princess, Junior absolutely stunning guys," wrote a fourth.

The family attended the event alongside other stars such as former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard, actor Nathaniel Curtis, and model Christine McGuinness.

Peter's outing comes after he admitted he had previously banned his eldest daughter from having a boyfriend until wife Emily made him change his "old-school mentality".

Writing in his weekly new! magazine column, he wrote: "One of the things she taught me was very early on, when Princess and Junior were younger. I'd say Junior could do this and that, and Princess had to be a nun and could never have a boyfriend.

"Emily taught me that whatever rule I gave to Junior, I had to treat all the other children the same. She has made me look at things differently and change my old-school mentality."