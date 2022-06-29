Emily Andre shares rare photo of young son Theo showing off his skills

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Peter Andre's wife Emily has shared a rare photograph of her youngest child Theodore, revealing his latest pastime – puzzles!

STORY: Peter Andre’s wife Emily shows off bizarre new allergy device in sunkissed selfie

On Tuesday evening, the Dr posted the image of him on her Instagram Stories, where he was engrossed in a brightly coloured puzzle. She wrote alongside the snap: "Theo is obsessed with puzzles. Second one of the evening and he is very proud of himself [love heart emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily Andre embraces DIY for children's bedroom makeover

A 200-piece dinosaur puzzle was the project of choice for the little one and when the photo was taken, he was almost finished with only a few pieces left to go.

Theodore has been busy enjoying puzzle time

Think your kids would love a dinosaur puzzle too? Shop Theo's exact one on Amazon.

Dinosaur puzzle, £11.01, Amazon

Peter and Emily, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five. The TV star is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

READ: Peter and Emily Andre share incredible pictures of 'beautiful' weekend with children

MORE: Peter Andre surprises wife Emily with romantic gesture

Princess just celebrated her 15th birthday and Peter celebrated with a montage of photographs of Princess as she was growing up. Along with the magical video, Peter wrote: "Happy 15th birthday to my kind, loving, moody and caring daughter. You bring so much life to our home. We all love you so much.

"You are beautiful inside and out just the way you are and never forget that. Happy birthday and NO, you can’t go on love island. Love dad @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre."

Emily has two children with Peter

Junior also recently had a big birthday and he was spoiled with a secondhand Aldi A1 from his dad to celebrate. Peter captioned the post: "I think he's loving his new car. Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test."

His fans were quick to express their excitement, with one adding: "Absolute dad goals right here. You are a top parent."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.