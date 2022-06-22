Peter Andre’s wife Emily shows off bizarre new allergy device in sunkissed selfie The doctor struggles with hay fever

Emily Andre debuted a bizarre new look as she stepped out to enjoy the sunshine on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old shared an unusual sunkissed selfie giving centre stage to her new allergy device. Emily’s stunning smile was largely hidden by a white, cube-shaped device that had two probes inserted into her nostrils.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare glimpse inside daughter's bedroom

Emily captioned the post: “Anyone else struggling with hay fever today?! Trying out my infrared allergy reliever…I’ll literally do ANYTHING! Including looking like a bit of a wally.”

Designed to mitigate allergy symptoms, the reliever reportedly uses red light therapy to suppress the cells that release histamine. Suppressing these cells can help to reduce the symptoms associated with hay fever and allergic rhinitis.

Emily struggles with hay fever

This isn’t the first time Emily has resorted to alternative treatment. In 2020, Emily’s husband, Peter Andre, mocked his wife as she trialed a similar hay fever device that made her nose glow bright red.

Poking fun at her, Peter quipped: “How's the pollen count going?" to which Emily responded: “You’re mean to me”.

In a hilarious move, Peter took it one step further by playing Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in the background which did well to push Emily’s buttons.

The duo enjoyed a day date together

Emily’s hay fever post comes after she recently spent some quality time with her husband. Ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary, the loved-up duo enjoyed a day date last week.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the singer shared a sweet, sun-soaked selfie of the couple during a rare "day date". He simply captioned the snap: "Date day [heart emoji] @dr_emily_official."

Fans of the couple were quick to comment, with many adding strings of heart emojis. "What a beautiful photo of you both," remarked one, while another penned: "Gorgeous couple, lovely family."

A third post read: "Such a beautiful couple, thank you for sharing and I hope you’ve had a lovely date." A fourth fan added: "Hope your date day was as beautiful as you two."

