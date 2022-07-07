Damian Lewis confirms romance with Alison Mosshart following tragic death of wife Helen McCrory The actor has two children with his late wife

Damian Lewis is in a new relationship more than a year after the devastating death of his actress wife, Helen McCrory.

The Billions actor was left distraught after his longtime love lost her battle with cancer in April 2021.

But Damian is moving forward with his life in the wake of her death and seemingly confirmed his romance with The Kills frontwoman, Alison Mosshart, at a summer event for The House of KOKO.

He was pictured embracing the musician who was leaning in and gently resting her head on his.

The public show of affection comes after speculation that they were dating. They attended the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party together too.

The singer's mother, Vivian, spoke to the Daily Mail about her daughter's romance and said: "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her.

Damian has found romance with singer Alison Mosshart

"They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it," she continued. "If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to."

In January, Damian paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife, Helen, when he attended a poetry performance at the National Theatre.

He revealed the evening was dedicated to the Peaky Blinders actress and said: "This evening is dedicated to her and it's perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre. One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen was Helen McCrory." He also read a poem, Everything is Going to Be All Right by Derek Mahon.

Helen McCrory passed away in April 2021

The couple's two sons, Manon and Gulliver, were in attendance for the special evening, which included a recorded reading of Wild Geese by Mary Oliver from a previous poetry evening.

