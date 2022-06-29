Serena Williams' illness that impacts her tennis matches: 'I powered through the pain' It sounds awful

During her Wimbledon match on Tuesday, Serena Williams wore what appeared to be black plasters on her face, reportedly to help her with a sinus issue she suffers with.

Sinus issues aren't the only health condition Serena has that could impact her tennis performance. The athlete has previously opened up about her experience with migraines, and how this has affected her game-playing abilities.

"I always had headaches and I didn't realise they were migraines until I was much older," Serena said in a video on Instagram, "They're grinding headaches I feel in my temples in the front of my head."

"I even learned how to say I had a headache in French, I had them so much," she said.

Speaking on how her migraines have impacted her sporting prowess, Serena said: "There were times I've been on the court, in the middle of a grand slam, and it's not an opportunity I can stop and say: 'I need ten minutes, or I need an hour, or can I play tomorrow?'"

Serena Williams didn't realise her headaches were migraines at first

Serena said she has cured her migraines by taking Ubrelvy, a fast-acting pain medication that doesn't impact her tennis skills.

Serena has had a rough ride with her health in recent years. Not only does she battle with migraines and sinus issues, she also tore her hamstring at Wimbledon last year, forcing her to withdraw from the tournament, a decision she called 'heartbreaking.'

Serena Williams' migraines have impacted her tennis playing

The tennis champ was back on the court yesterday, but was unfortunately knocked out of the competition during her opening match with Harmony Tan of France.

Of her premature exit, Serena said: "That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up."

