Serena Williams, considered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, knows how to make a statement both on and off the court.

The 40-year-old American professional tennis player wore a stunning and eye-catching pink dress to the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on Tuesday.

Serena's athletic physique was highlighted by the vivid tulle mini gown with long sleeves. To elevate the look, the dress was accessorised with what appears to be a velvet black tie.

Serena was defeated on the court by Harmony Tan at Wimbledon last week, but she looked stunning as she walked the 'blue' carpet ahead of the debut of the Marvel cinematic universe's latest film.

Her look was complemented with several eye-catching jewels and gold strappy heels.

Serena looks fabulous in bold pink mini

The tennis star's glam was enhanced with an electrifying purple eye and a pink lip, combined with her radiant smile. With the latest Thor instalment being highly entertaining coupled with colourful cinematography, she certainly suited the theme.

Serena was accompanied at the event by her husband Alexis Ohanian, who looked dashing in a blue velvet jacket and black trousers.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian look perfect together

Her blonde locks sat past her shoulders in large curls. Alexis matched his jacket with a white open collar shirt and looked handsome next her as they both smiled for the cameras.

It's refreshing to see Serena away from the court after her tennis comeback at Wimbledon last week. Serena has won Wimbledon seven times in her career, with her most recent victory coming in 2016.

Both the court and the carpet are second nature to her!

