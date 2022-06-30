Serena Williams shares sweet video revealing who is right by her side during aftermath of unexpected news

Beatriz Colon
Serena Williams shared an adorable glimpse from inside her family home alongside daughter Olympia following her loss at Wimbledon
Serena Williams may not have accomplished the outcome she wanted from her long-awaited return to competitive tennis at Wimbledon, but she is recovering just fine.
The star shared a sweet video from home following her unexpected exit, and she had the sweetest supporter right by her side to get her through it all.
It was none other than her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, who is the best sidekick to her super star mom, and had accompanied her all the way to London ahead of the famous tournament as well.
The clip sees the mother-daughter duo enjoying a sunny day out on the athlete's expansive backyard, which ironically featured a soccer net.
Olympia is seen donning a full Princess Snow White get-up, as her mom, who is holding one of her dolls, asks her: "Olympia are we having fun with our babies? You want to keep playing with our babies?"
As the adorable four-year-old replied with a resounding: "Yeah!" the tennis star then asked: "Okay, what adventure are we going to do next?" Her daughter promptly grew even more excited, answering: "We're going to go on the swing!"
Olympia seems so exicted to be playing dolls with her mom
Following the loss during her opening match at Wimbledon and being knocked out of the tournament, Serena was quick to speak out on social media about it.
Alongside a photograph of herself in the stadium waving to a crowd, she wrote: "That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up."
Of course Serena's husband, Alexis, was also right by her side cheering her on at Wimbledon
She was quickly inundated with messages of positivity and support from fans and friends alike, with a comment from the S by Serena handle reading: "Onward and upward."
"The queen thank you," a fan penned, with another saying: "US OPEN IS YOURS. LET'S GO QUEEN. WELCOME BACK," and a third also wrote: "Thrilling match! Loved to see you on the court again."
