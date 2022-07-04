Dylan Dreyer as you've never seen her before in new photo with husband Brian Fichera The NBC star poses in some fin-tastic sunnies

It’s a summer of ditching the workwear and throwing on the shades and a floral garland! Well, that is what Dylan Dreyer is doing as she stuns in her latest Instagram with husband Brian Fichera.

The couple posed in their vacation-like outfits in the studio for their newest episode of Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian.

Dylan shared to her Instagram feed her transformation wearing extravagant shark sunnies matching with her partner, Brian accessorised with tequila in hand and flower garlands draping around their necks.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares sweet update about son Rusty

Dylan pairs her accessories with some classic denim shorts and a vibrant hoodie.

The pair appear cheerful as they promote their summer-loving chapter of their show.

She wrote: “Who’s ready for another Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian?? We’ve got tequila and we’re talking all things summer. Plus hear about the Pajama Jammy Jam that kicked off our whole relationship! Link in bio.”

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera as you've never seen them!

Fans loved seeing the duo dress all casual for the summer, with one commenting: “You two are the cutest ever. I love following along with your journey together! Happy Fourth of July!!!” Another said: "Awesome!! Can't wait!! You guys rock," while a third added: "Love this picture!!"

Since Dylan stepped down from her hosting duties in January to prioritise spending time with her family, the Today host and her husband have been featured on their joint show on SiriusXM and TodayXM.

Dylan with her three sons on vacation

It is safe to say Dylan is pioneering for a summer of wearing carefree accessories!

