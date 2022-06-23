Jamie Oliver and wife Jools share five children, and during the week the model posted an emotional photo as daughter Petal, 13, headed off on a school trip.

The teenager was off enjoying a residential stay away from home, and her mum took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her sadness about the separation. The mum-of-five shared an old photo of Petal being carried by Jools' mum following a school Sports Day, and she had several third-place medal stickers on her green shirt.

"Missing this little cute one at this age and now on her Year 8 residential," Jools wrote alongside a heart and crying emoji.

Petal isn't the star's only child to leave the nest, even if this one is more temporary, as daughters Poppy, 20, and Daisy, 19, are away studying at university.

But the house is far from empty as Jools will still be able to enjoy the company of husband Jamie, alongside the two sons they share together, Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Jools missed her daughter as she went away

Jools and Daisy teamed up earlier this month as they introduced fans to a new member of the family, an adorable cat named Heidi.

Captioning the photo, the Little Bird creator penned: "Daisyboo and Heidi," alongside a white heart emoji.

In the snap, Daisy and Heidi look very content snuggled up in the sunshine on a piece of garden furniture. Surrounding the duo are lots of beautiful white flowers.

Jools will still have the company of her husband and their sons

Whilst it's not been confirmed whether Heidi is an official Oliver, the family-of-seven aren't short of furry friends as they already have Border Collie, Conker.

Conker was welcomed in November 2021 and has since slotted straight into life with his new family.

Announcing the news at the time, Jamie took to social media and posted a stunning black-and-white snap of eldest son Buddy cuddling up to the new addition.

