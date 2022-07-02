Jools Oliver shares sneak peek of £6m home makeover - and just wow The Oliver family reside in a beautiful Essex home

Jamie and Jools Oliver are parents to five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket. The family reside in a beautiful £6 million mansion in Essex – which was recently given a ‘makeover’ by one of the couple’s kids.

Jools took to social media to share a picture of the transformed sitting room with fans. The space had been transformed into a den-like setting, with the sofas having been relocated in addition to multiple cushions and throws.

Behind the interestingly ‘curated’ space was a selection of framed artworks with a Hampstead sign from the family’s former home – infusing the room with a decorative touch. Furniture-wise, two sage green sofas lined the space and were complimented by rainbow-striped blankets and pastel-coloured cushions – which had been messed up by one of the Oliver kids.

Jools shared the hilarious image with fans via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the snap: “Oh crikey…school’s out for one…any guesses?” with a winking, sunshine and yellow heart emoji.

Jools shared a snap of her messy sitting room with fans online

In addition to a now messied sitting room, the Oliver's country property has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

The family live in a stunning £6 million property

The family kitchen displays a rustic country aesthetic, with panelled walls, a ceramic sink with brass taps, and an assortment of candles lining the windowsill. Jamie offered a closer look at a corner of his rustic kitchen, including an impressive collection of pulses, pasta and rice. The shelves were filled with cookbooks and what appeared to be Emma Bridgewater eggcups.

The house also has an interesting past as it was once dramatically burgled but the thieves were forced to leave their loot in the lake when their getaway car broke down. The buried treasure was then lost for 150 years before new owners discovered the silverware at the bottom of the water, much to their surprise.

